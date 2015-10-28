BRIEF-Glodon to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10
May 4 Glodon Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/2kAJgO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
(Adds company forecast) Oct 28 (Reuters)- Voyage Group, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Sep 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 17.73 15.22 18.50 - 20.50
(+16.5 pct) (+4.3 - +15.6 pct) Operating 2.24 1.95 2.00 - 2.40
(+14.8 pct) (-10.6 - +7.2 pct) Recurring 2.19 1.96 2.00 - 2.40
(+11.7 pct) (-8.6 - +9.6 pct) Net 1.65 1.13 1.20 - 1.50
(+45.2 pct) (-27.1 - -8.9 pct) EPS 146.14 yen 106.75 yen 100.91 yen - 126.14 yen EPS Diluted 131.17 yen 93.57 yen Ann Div 20.00 yen NIL 10.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div 20.00 yen NIL 10.00 yen NOTE - Voyage Group, Inc. . Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3688.T
* Says unit Lexmark International Holdings II SARL to sell software assets Kofax Limited for about $1.35 billion to Project Leopard AcquireCo Limited