** SKS Microfinance jumps as much 7.1 pct

** Heads towards its biggest one-day gain since April 7

** Gets 1 bln rupees loan from govt's MUDRA Bank at 10 pct interest

** Interest rate lower than SKS' current average funding cost of 11.9 pct, SKS says expects funding costs to fall further

** MUDRA loan not a game changer; 10 pct cap on spread for large micro finance companies mean margins do not improve with lower funding cost - Parag Jariwala, analyst at Religare Capital Markets wrote in a note (RM: devidutta.tripathy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)