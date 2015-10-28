MEDIA-DA Capital, SSG Capital Management eye stake in four Amtek Group entities - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
** SKS Microfinance jumps as much 7.1 pct
** Heads towards its biggest one-day gain since April 7
** Gets 1 bln rupees loan from govt's MUDRA Bank at 10 pct interest
** Interest rate lower than SKS' current average funding cost of 11.9 pct, SKS says expects funding costs to fall further
** MUDRA loan not a game changer; 10 pct cap on spread for large micro finance companies mean margins do not improve with lower funding cost - Parag Jariwala, analyst at Religare Capital Markets wrote in a note (RM: devidutta.tripathy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Dollar holds gains made after Fed downplayed slower 1Q growth