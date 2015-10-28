BRIEF-Lonkey Industrial issues 200 mln yuan short-term financing notes
* Says it issues 2017 the first tranche short-term financing notes worth 200 million yuan with coupon rate of 5.32 percent
Oct 28 Huayu Automotive Systems Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit up 4.9 percent y/y at 3.6 billion yuan ($566.44 million)
