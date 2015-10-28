BRIEF-Lonkey Industrial issues 200 mln yuan short-term financing notes
* Says it issues 2017 the first tranche short-term financing notes worth 200 million yuan with coupon rate of 5.32 percent
Oct 28 Konka Group Co Ltd
* Says Q3 net loss at 555.3 million yuan ($87.37 million), 9-month net loss at 852.2 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GwJfVL
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3559 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it issues 2017 the first tranche short-term financing notes worth 200 million yuan with coupon rate of 5.32 percent
May 4 Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co Ltd :