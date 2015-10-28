** BT jumps c. 4 pct after British competition regulator provisionally clears BT's deal to buy mobile operator EE

** BT-EE tie-up will bring together BT's more than 10 million retail customers and EE's 24.5 million direct mobile subscribers

** CMA said it did not believe a merged BT/EE was likely or would be able to disadvantage competitors

** Analysts at Haitong Research consider this outcome as the "most logical scenario", which could spur more significant M&A in the market

** Stock up 16 pct YTD and down 5 pct from July 2015 peak, top UK blue-chip gainer on the day

