** BT jumps c. 4 pct after British competition
regulator provisionally clears BT's deal to buy mobile operator
EE
** BT-EE tie-up will bring together BT's more than 10
million retail customers and EE's 24.5 million direct mobile
subscribers
** CMA said it did not believe a merged BT/EE was likely or
would be able to disadvantage competitors
** Analysts at Haitong Research consider this outcome as the
"most logical scenario", which could spur more significant M&A
in the market
** Stock up 16 pct YTD and down 5 pct from July 2015 peak,
top UK blue-chip gainer on the day
