BRIEF-Lonkey Industrial issues 200 mln yuan short-term financing notes
* Says it issues 2017 the first tranche short-term financing notes worth 200 million yuan with coupon rate of 5.32 percent
Oct 28 Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co Ltd
* Says Hong Kong unit plans to set up JV with South Korea's Maeil Dairies Co
* Says board approves to acquire 51 percent stake in Fonterra Australia's production centre Darnum
* Says plans to invest A$102 million ($72.70 million) to set up unincorporated JV with Fonterra Australia
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Wi24O9; bit.ly/1jQqXoo
Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.4031 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it issues 2017 the first tranche short-term financing notes worth 200 million yuan with coupon rate of 5.32 percent
May 4 Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co Ltd :