** Lloyds shares down c.5 pct, one of the top
FTSE-100 fallers as bank takes another charge for
insurance mis-selling
** Lloyds takes another 500 mln stg charge, taking its total
bill to 13.9 bln stg, more than double any other bank
** Bank also reported an underlying profit of 2 bln stg in
the Q3, down from 2.2 bln stg a year ago
** Analysts at Goldman Sachs see the weakness in Q3 numbers
mainly driven by other income, which was partially offset by
lower costs
** Stock among the most actively traded UK blue-chip stock,
with more than half of its 5-day daily avg volume having gone
through
** Lloyds down 2 pct this year vs a 11 percent fall for the
FTSE350 banking index
(RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)