BRIEF-Lonkey Industrial issues 200 mln yuan short-term financing notes
* Says it issues 2017 the first tranche short-term financing notes worth 200 million yuan with coupon rate of 5.32 percent
Oct 28 Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp
* Says 9-month net loss widens to 2.1 billion yuan ($330.25 million) from 341 million yuan year ago
