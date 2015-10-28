BRIEF-Lonkey Industrial issues 200 mln yuan short-term financing notes
* Says it issues 2017 the first tranche short-term financing notes worth 200 million yuan with coupon rate of 5.32 percent
Oct 28 Zhejiang Aishida Electric Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to issue shares in private placement
