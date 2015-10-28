BRIEF-Lonkey Industrial issues 200 mln yuan short-term financing notes
* Says it issues 2017 the first tranche short-term financing notes worth 200 million yuan with coupon rate of 5.32 percent
(Adds China headline)
Oct 28 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Nv
* Chrysler to recall over 60,000 cars due to engine component glitches - China quality watchdog Further company coverage: (Reporting By Brenda Goh)
* Says it issues 2017 the first tranche short-term financing notes worth 200 million yuan with coupon rate of 5.32 percent
May 4 Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co Ltd :