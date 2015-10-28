Oct 28 Shanghai Shenda Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 1.25 billion yuan ($196.58 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, acquisition

* Says unit plans to acquire 35 percent stake in U.S. firm NYX for $48.7 million

* Says trading of share to resume on Oct 29

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/209S8Lv; bit.ly/1O7f6Pv; bit.ly/1k9GWgR

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3588 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)