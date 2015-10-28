Oct 28 Bank Of Nanjing Co Ltd

* Says 9-month net profit up 24.5 percent y/y at 5.2 billion yuan ($817.76 million)

* Says aims to raise 4.9 billion yuan via preference shares issue

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GIHNzA; bit.ly/1S9e1VL

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3588 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)