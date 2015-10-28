GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks retreat, dollar holds near 6-wk high on hawkish Fed
* Dollar holds gains made after Fed downplayed slower 1Q growth
Oct 28 Haitong Securities Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit up 123.6 percent y/y at 11.1 billion yuan ($1.75 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MsMEY3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3588 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Dollar holds gains made after Fed downplayed slower 1Q growth
WASHINGTON, May 3 President Donald Trump's effort to roll back Obamacare gained momentum on Wednesday as Republican leaders scheduled a vote in the House of Representatives on Thursday on newly revised legislation.