GRAINS-Corn supported by U.S. rains; wheat awaits crop-damage estimates

* Corn unmoved after rally as U.S. rains support prices * Wheat dips as market awaits estimates on snow storm damage (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 4 Chicago corn futures were unchanged on Thursday, holding on to last session's gains as recent wet weather across key growing regions raised fears that some farmers may need to re-plant recently seeded crops. Wheat edged lower, awaiting estimates of damage caused by snow storms over the we