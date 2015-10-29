Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible
offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** Oct. 30: CICC (China) - $800 mln SEHK IPO. ABCI, CICC
** Oct. 30: SH Kelkar (India)- $78 mln IPO. JM Financial,
Kotak
** Oct: Wenceslao (Philippines) - $250 mln IPO. BPI, CLSA,
DB, Maybank
** Oct: Metro Retail (Philippines) - $122 mln IPO; BPI
Capital, Deutsche
** Nov: Dali Foods Group (China) - $1.5 bln SEHK IPO. BAML,
MS
** Nov: Modern Dental Group IPO-MDLB.HK (China) - $250 mln
SEHK IPO. Deutsche
** Nov: Xinte Energy IPO-XINE.HK (China) - $500 mln SEHK
IPO. GF, UBS
** BBMG gets approval for 4.7 bln yuan private placement
** IndiGo's $464 mln share listing attracts strong demand
** Bank of Qingdao IPO-BKQD.HK will seek approval for $700
mln listing from the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong later in the
day
