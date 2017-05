POLL-India cenbank may sell new 2027 paper at 6.79 pct

May 12 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.33 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 12 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST NEW 2027 PAPER 6.7900 6.7917 6.8100 6.7700 FRB 2024 PAPER 96.55 96.63 97.10 96.25 7.73 pct 2034