EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies recover on dollar profit-taking

* Malaysian ringgit flat ahead of policy review * Indian rupee rise ahead of inflation data (Adds text, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy May 12 Most of the Asian currencies edged up on Friday, trimming their losses on the week, as traders took profits in the dollar. The dollar index, up nearly 1 percent for the week, was set for its first weekly rise in five. It was down 0.1 percent on the day. "Obviously, there is bit of a profit-taking leadin