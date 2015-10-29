SocGen's ALD declares intent for stock market flotation
PARIS, May 12 ALD, the car leasing unit of French bank Societe Generale (SocGen), said on Friday it has registered its intention with the French markets regulator AMF for a flotation.
(Adds percent change figure for year ago net revenues) Oct 29 (Reuters)- Mito Securities Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 6.97 7.51
(-7.2 pct) (-11.7 pct) Net Revenues 6.94 7.48
(-7.2 pct) (-11.7 pct) Operating 788 mln 1.52
(-48.2 pct) (-35.2 pct) Recurring 1.03 1.71
(-40.2 pct) (-34.4 pct) Net 904 mln 1.08
(-16.5 pct) (-54.3 pct) EPS 12.54 yen 14.64 yen Ann Div 16.50 yen -Q2 div 6.00 yen 5.50 yen -Q4 div 11.00 yen NOTE - Mito Securities Co Ltd is a brokerage. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3688.T
* Says Osamu Suematsu will retire from chairman, effective June 29