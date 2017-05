** Just Dial falls as much as 8 pct

** Heads towards its biggest one-day fall since Aug.24

** Q2 earnings adjusted for other income lag consensus estimates

** Q2 earnings rose 39.6 pct q/q to 463 mln rupees ($7.11 mln)

** Q2 other income rose by 268.8 pct q/q to 262.6 mln rupees

** Paid listings grew by a meager 0.8 pct q/q vs estimate of 6 pct growth which led to revenue disappointment - analysts

** Delay in the launch of Search Plus commercial advertising also seen as a negative ($1 = 65.1225 Indian rupees) (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)