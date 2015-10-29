BRIEF-Morizon Q1 net profit increases to 495,000 zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 5.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 3.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Oct 29 Jiangsu Broadcasting Cable Information Network Corp Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit down 1.4 percent y/y at 671.9 million yuan ($105.71 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RCJwGU
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3562 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 REVENUE 5.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 3.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME FOR PERIOD TOTALED +EUR 0.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: -EUR 1.2 MILLION)