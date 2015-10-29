French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 12
PARIS, May 12 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
Oct 29 SAIC Motor Corp Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit up 4.2 percent y/y at 21.3 billion yuan ($3.35 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Wk9YXo
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3552 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
PARIS, May 12 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
* APRIL REVENUE UP 25.2 PERCENT YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)