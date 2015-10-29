** British insurer rises c.2 pct after saying new
business jumped 25 pct after Friends Life acquisition
** Aviva bought Friends Life in a 5.6 bln stg deal in April,
creating a market leader in life insurance
** JP Morgan analysts called the results "a reassuring set
of numbers", reiterate their "overweight" rating on the stock
** Stock leading the charge on FTSE-100 index, with
nearly a quarter of a full-day's average volume already done
traded
** FTSE-350 Life Insurance index up 0.2 pct,
with Phoenix, Prudential and Old Mutual
the only laggards
