BRIEF-Novita Q1 net profit down to 3.1 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 22.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 22.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Oct 29 Jiangsu Hongtu High Technology Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit up 112.0 percent y/y at 369.4 million yuan ($58.13 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WkebdD
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WkebdD

($1 = 6.3552 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 378,704 ZLOTYS VERSUS 6.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO