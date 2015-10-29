BRIEF-Life Healthcare HY HEPS declines 71.3 pct
* HY headline earnings per share decreased 71.3 percent to 26.7 cents
Oct 29 Jiangsu Jiujiujiu Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 149.5 million yuan ($23.52 million) to increase production volumes
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1XAUmkM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3552 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* HY headline earnings per share decreased 71.3 percent to 26.7 cents
* Q1 OF 2017 SHOWED AN INCREASE OF RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES TO EUR 2,268K COMPARED TO EUR 1,974K IN Q1 OF 2016