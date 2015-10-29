BRIEF-Novita Q1 net profit down to 3.1 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 22.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 22.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Oct 29 Nanjing Central Emporium Group Stocks Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit down 65.15 percent y/y at 172.32 million yuan ($27.11 million)
* Says terminates asset restructuring plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LDM3PR; bit.ly/1P7mn09
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3552 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 REVENUE 22.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 22.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT 378,704 ZLOTYS VERSUS 6.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO