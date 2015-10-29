BRIEF-Independence Holding files for non-timely 10-Q
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pD6fL3) Further company coverage:
Oct 29 Anhui Water Resources Development Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 600 million yuan ($94.41 million) to set up property firm
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NatipB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3552 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pD6fL3) Further company coverage:
* United Community Bancorp - board of directors has approved an increase in company's quarterly cash dividend from $0.06 per share to $0.09 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: