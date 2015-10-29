BRIEF-Probiodrug Q1 comprehensive loss widens to 2.8 million euros
* Q1 OF 2017 SHOWED AN INCREASE OF RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES TO EUR 2,268K COMPARED TO EUR 1,974K IN Q1 OF 2016
Oct 29 China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit up 0.04 percent y/y at 429.8 million yuan ($67.63 million)
* Says plans to acquire 60 percent stake in Jinan Limin Pharma for 713.4 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Gyt2PR; bit.ly/1OZV9u0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3552 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 OF 2017 SHOWED AN INCREASE OF RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES TO EUR 2,268K COMPARED TO EUR 1,974K IN Q1 OF 2016
* ANNOUNCES HAVING FILED FOR ARBITRATION SEEKING TERMINATION OF LICENSE AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH VALEANT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)