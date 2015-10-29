Oct 29 Wuxi Taiji Industry Co Ltd

* Says to acquire 81.74 percent stake in technology engineering firm for 2.3 billion yuan ($361.91 million) via share issue

* Says to raise up to 2.1 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition

