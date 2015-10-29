BRIEF-Sportshero signs five year partnership with Spartan Sports
* Signing of a five year partnership with Spartan Sports Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 29 Wuxi Taiji Industry Co Ltd
* Says to acquire 81.74 percent stake in technology engineering firm for 2.3 billion yuan ($361.91 million) via share issue
* Says to raise up to 2.1 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WjsOTR
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3552 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Signing of a five year partnership with Spartan Sports Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will restructure the company into a holding company, effective April 1, 2018