Oct 30 Indonesia's PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk , one of the world's biggest instant noodle makers, says in a statement published in the Kompas newspaper on Friday:

* Net profit for the nine months ended September 1.68 trillion rupiah ($123.3 million) versus 3.07 trillion rupiah a year ago Further company coverage: ($1 = 13,625.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Richard Pullin)