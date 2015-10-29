BRIEF- Nishikawa Rubber announces change of chairman and president
* Says it appoints current president Masahiro Nishikawa as chairman of the board of the company
Oct 30 Indonesia's PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk , one of the world's biggest instant noodle makers, says in a statement published in the Kompas newspaper on Friday:
* Net profit for the nine months ended September 1.68 trillion rupiah ($123.3 million) versus 3.07 trillion rupiah a year ago Further company coverage: ($1 = 13,625.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Says it appoints current president Masahiro Nishikawa as chairman of the board of the company
* Q1 ebit before adjustment nok 131 mln (rtrs poll nok 164 mln) vs NOK 214 mln in Q1 2016