UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 3
May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.10 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** Oct: Wenceslao (Philippines) - $250 mln IPO. BPI, CLSA, DB, Maybank
** Oct: Metro Retail (Philippines) - $122 mln IPO; BPI Capital, Deutsche
** Nov: Dali Foods Group (China) - $1.5 bln SEHK IPO. BAML, MS
** Nov: Modern Dental Group IPO-MDLB.HK (China) - $250 mln SEHK IPO. Deutsche
** Nov: Xinte Energy IPO-XINE.HK (China) - $500 mln SEHK IPO. GF, UBS
** Grand Auto plans 8 bln yuan A-share placement
** CICC set to price IPO near top of range (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Code Solutions and Infibeam to provide technology enabled distributed marketplace solution to SMEs in Gujarat