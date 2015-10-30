BRIEF-JD Wetherspoon 13 weeks like-for-like sales rise 4 pct
* For 13 weeks to April 23, 2017 like-for-like sales increased by 4.0 pct and total sales increased by 1.3 pct
Oct 30 Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval for share private placement
LONDON, May 3 Britain's grocery market grew by 3.7 percent in the 12 weeks to April 23, the fastest rate since September 2013, driven by Britons splashing out on food at Easter and inflation edging higher, industry data showed on Wednesday.