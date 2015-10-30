PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 3
May 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
** Jet Airways up 1.46 pct, Spicejet up 3.48 pct
** India's aviation ministry proposes several reforms as part of the draft aviation policy
** Draft policy pitches for raising foreign direct investments in airlines to above 50 pct from current 49 pct
** Proposes zero service tax on output services of maintenance, repair and overhaul operations
** Expects to cap fares at 2,500 rupees for one-hour flight a under regional connectivity scheme
** Draft policy also proposes to impose an additional levy of 2 pct on all domestic and international tickets to pay for the regional connectivity boost (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)
