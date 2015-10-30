Allianz confirms guidance after strong Q1
MUNICH, May 3 The German insurance giant Allianz on Wednesday confirmed its guidance for 2017 as it reported robust key figures for the first quarter.
Oct 30 China Real Estate Corp Ltd
* Says Suzhou unit wins land auction for 504 million yuan ($79.74 million)
NP3 FASTIGHETER AB: * SAID ON TUESDAY ELECTED ANDERS NILSSON AS NEW CHAIRMAN