** British bank RBS among the top FTSE-100
fallers in good volume
** Warns future costs relating to litigation and past
misconduct could be substantially higher than expected
** RBS posts Q3 loss due to restructuring charges
** Bank also sells its remaining stake in Citizens Financial
in an underwritten public follow-on offering
** Following completion of the offering, RBS will have fully
divested its stake in Citizens
** RBS most actively traded UK blue-chip stock, with almost
one-tenth its 30-day daily avg volume having gone through
** UK banking sector flat overall
