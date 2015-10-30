PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 3
May 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
** India's NSE index down 0.1 pct giving up earlier gains of as much as 0.4 pct
** Index heavyweight ITC slumps as much as 5.5 pct contributing nearly 30 points in the index move - Eikon data
** ITC heads towards biggest one-day fall since Mar.2
** Q2 profit rise by 7 pct y/y to 24.31 bln rupees lagging consensus forecast
** Cigarette volume decline estimated at 13-14 pct y/y - analysts ($1 = 65.1225 Indian rupees) (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)
May 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says April total sales of 329,800 vehicles versus 330,109 vehicles last year