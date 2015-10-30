** Reliance Infrastructure Ltd gains as much as 8.5 pct, Reliance Power up 4.29 pct , Adani Power up 2.6 percent, JSW Energy rises 3 pct

** State-run NTPC also gains 4.2 pct

** Stocks among top gainers on BSE large caps

** Delhi high court rules that India's Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) does not have the jurisdiction to audit books of private power distribution companies: media reports

** CAG in Aug. said that private cos inflated costs and suppressed revenues

** Delhi state government had sought a CAG audit of private power companies alleging financial irregularities.

