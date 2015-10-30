BRIEF-NP3 Fastigheter elects Anders Nilsson as new Chairman
May 3 NP3 FASTIGHETER AB: * SAID ON TUESDAY ELECTED ANDERS NILSSON AS NEW CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 30 China Merchants Securities Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit up 248.7 percent y/y at 8.8 billion yuan ($1.39 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Hg2L3x
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3180 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* AEG WILL BE NEW OPERATOR AT FRIENDS ARENA IN SOLNA, JUST OUTSIDE STOCKHOLM CITY CENTRE