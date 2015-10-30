** Oil producers, service providers and drillers down between 1-2 pct, as crude oil falls after U.S. growth figures disappoint

** U.S. economic growth slowed sharply in Q3, raising concerns over a surplus of global supplies and lacklustre demand

** Oil support services down 3-5 pct, Tullow Oil down 1.3 pct, BG down 0.04 pct, Royal Dutch Shell falls 0.7 pct and BP drops 1.1 pct

** Oil services company Petrofac falls 1 pct while Amec Foster Wheeler sheds 0.9 pct

** Stoxx 600 Oil & Gas index falls 0.7 pct

** Benchmark Brent crude oil futures fell by 0.5 percent to $48.55 per barrel at 0854 GMT