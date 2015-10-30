Oct 30 Chongqing New Century Cruise Co Ltd

* Says plans to sell entire company assets and debts for 627 million yuan ($99.24 million)

* Says plans to acquire game developer ZT Game for 13.09 billion yuan via share issue

* Says aims to raise up to 5.0 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Hg59HM

