Oct 30 Shanghai Canature Environmental Products Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 979.8 million yuan ($155.08 million) in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, projects, replenish capital

* Says shares to resume trading on Nov 2

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GOGL4W; bit.ly/1M0SudK

