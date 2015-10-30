Oct 30 Financial Street Holdings Co Ltd

* Says Q3 net profit down 26.7 percent y/y at 154.6 million yuan ($24.47 million)

* Says 9-month net profit up 74.6 percent y/y at 1.0 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LFULgm

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3180 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)