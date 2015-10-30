BRIEF-Utenos Trikotazas elects Gintautas Rudis as new chairman of the company's board
* Says Gintautas Rudis was elected as a chairman of board at board meeting on 2 May 2017
Oct 30 Qingdao Haier Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit at 3.4 billion yuan ($538.14 million), down 18.6 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1P1i8oy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3180 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
LJUBLJANA, May 3 Slovenian household appliances maker Gorenje said it plans to issue 40 million euros ($44 million) worth of bonds with a fixed interest rate of 2.45 percent.