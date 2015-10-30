UPDATE 1-VW brand profit soars as cost cuts materialize
* Audi profit slips amid expansion costs (Recasts to lead on brand profit, adds detail, background)
Oct 30 Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 2.3 billion yuan ($364.04 million)in private placement of shares to fund projects
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PUoc2f
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3180 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Audi profit slips amid expansion costs (Recasts to lead on brand profit, adds detail, background)
STOCKHOLM, May 3 Geely-owned Volvo Car Group said its sales rose 10.5 percent year-on year in April as its United States business returned to growth and China sales rose sharply.