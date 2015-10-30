Oct 30 Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd

* Says Q3 net loss at 295.3 million yuan ($46.74 million)

* Says unit plans to sell 68.1 percent stake in PPLive corp for 2.6 billion yuan

