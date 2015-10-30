BRIEF-Utenos Trikotazas elects Gintautas Rudis as new chairman of the company's board
* Says Gintautas Rudis was elected as a chairman of board at board meeting on 2 May 2017
Oct 30 Zhejiang Hexin Industry Group Co Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 1.06 billion yuan ($167.77 million) in private placement of shares to fund project
LJUBLJANA, May 3 Slovenian household appliances maker Gorenje said it plans to issue 40 million euros ($44 million) worth of bonds with a fixed interest rate of 2.45 percent.