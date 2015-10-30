UPDATE 1-Britain's ITV says Chief Executive Adam Crozier to step down
LONDON, May 3 ITV, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said its Chief Executive Adam Crozier was stepping down after seven years in the role.
Oct 30 Beijing Xinwei Telecom Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit at 1.2 billion yuan ($189.93 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1M5hjZn
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3180 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Its unit Nautical Channel signs three years agreement with World on Wireless Limited Bermuda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)