UPDATE 1-Britain's ITV says Chief Executive Adam Crozier to step down
LONDON, May 3 ITV, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said its Chief Executive Adam Crozier was stepping down after seven years in the role.
Oct 30 Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Development Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit up 36.8 percent y/y at 463.8 million yuan ($73.41 million)
* Says aims to raise up to 4.5 billion yuan in private placement of shares to repay bank loans
* Says trading of shares to resume on November 2
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WlALYB ; bit.ly/1kYi2kW ; bit.ly/20fLBii
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3180 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
LONDON, May 3 ITV, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said its Chief Executive Adam Crozier was stepping down after seven years in the role.
* Q1 revenue up 28.3 percent year on year to 21.1 billion roubles ($370 million);