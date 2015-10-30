BRIEF-Grifols Q1 net profit up 7 pct YoY
* Q1 net profit 134.0 million euros ($146.3 million) versus 125.2 million euros year ago
Oct 30 China Meheco Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit up 22.8 percent y/y at 517.4 million yuan ($81.89 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1P9KbRe
* DECIDED TO CARRY OUT A SMALLER NEW ISSUE OF A MAXIMUM OF SEK 24 MILLION