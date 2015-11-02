BRIEF-Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd Q1 revenue C$20.1 million
* Wesdome announces first quarter 2017 financial results and commencement of Kiena Exploration ramp
Nov 2 Hainan Haiyao Co Ltd
* Says unit signs patent agreement with University of Washington on enhanced signal processing for cochlear implants
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WsC96u
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wesdome announces first quarter 2017 financial results and commencement of Kiena Exploration ramp
* Matador Resources company reports first quarter 2017 results and provides operational update