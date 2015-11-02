US STOCKS-Wall St lower as Fed holds on rates; financials gain
** Larsen & Toubro falls 2.3 pct; adds to 4 pct losses in previous session
** Trading at lowest level since May 15, 2014
** At least three brokerages downgrade stock; HSBC, Citi, Barclays lower rating on L&T citing decline in new order growth and expensive valuations
** L&T cut FY16 new orders growth guidance to 5 pct-7 pct and cut sales growth guidance to 10 pct-15 pct on Friday
** Barclays cuts rating to "equal weight" from "overweight"; cuts price target to 1,523 rupees from 1,788 rupees
** Citi cuts rating to "neutral" from "buy"; cuts target price to 1,549 rupees from 1,746 rupees
** HSBC cuts rating to "hold" from "buy"; cuts price target to 1,490 rupee from 1,793 rupees
